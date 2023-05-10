HOUSTON's Relaunch III Album To Arrive In June; "Live Forever" Lyric Video Streaming

Houston is back with a third album in their Relaunch series, the aptly titled Relaunch III on July 14. The basic concept behind the Relaunch albums is for Houston to shine a light on obscure, unknown AOR gems from their personal musical collections. Houston, an AOR band themselves, are true AOR connoisseurs and want to pay their respects to these legendary artists and songs.

Watch a lyric video for the track "Live Forever" below, and pre-order/save ReLaunch III here.

Relaunch III tracklisting:

"Live Forever"

"Slipping Away" (Marc Jordan)

"Power Over Me" (Atlantic)

"Heart Of Stone" (Blackjack)

"She Don't Come Around" (David Pack)

"Do You Believe"

"She's Out With A Gun" (Van Zant)

"Modern Day Delilah" (Van Stephenson)

"Sound Of A Breaking Heart" (Prophet)

"Outrageous" (Franke & the Knockouts)

"Running Back" (Urgent)

"Live Forever" (Remix)

"Do You Believe" (Remix)

"Live Forever" lyric video:

Lineup:

Hank Erix - Lead vocals

Carl Hammar - Guitar

Richard Hamilton - Keyboards

Niels Walter - Bass

Erik Modin - Drums