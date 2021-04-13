HOUSTON Sign Multi-Album Deal With Frontiers

Frontiers Music Srl announces the signing of Swedish AOR band, Houston, for a multi-album deal. The band is hard at work recording their yet-untitled fourth studio album under the direction of former member and AOR guru Ricky Delin, who will co-write and produce the new album.

“It feels good to have Ricky back behind the wheel on this album. He is an incredible songwriter and we all know the great work he’s done on our previous albums. This will be the Houston album above all others,” says singer Hank Erix.

“We’re truly excited about the new music that we’re working on. We knew right from the start that we wanted to go back to our roots and make a classic AOR sounding album again. After all, this was the sound that put us on the map in the first place and what we do best. Sonically, the new record will be the more refined sibling to our first two albums. We’ve had a decade to grow as songwriters, musicians, and most importantly as a band and I think this really shows,” adds Carl Hammar, the band’s guitarist.

"This album and the songs are one big homage to our favourite AOR heroes such as Survivor, Foreigner and Journey, but also influences from John O´Banion, Meatloaf, John Farnham, and many more. We wanted to make a great AOR album and make it big, fresh, and truly bombastic. And if you want to make a bombastic AOR album, Ricky Delin is the go to producer. Ricky, who played a big part in creating the Houston sound on our first albums, was as excited as us about the idea of working together again and jumped at the opportunity,” continues Carl.

Houston released their self-titled debut album in 2010 and landed at number one on Classic Rock Magazine’s AOR chart that year, beating out some stiff competition. The band then went on to play the festival circuit with appearances at Sweden Rock, Download Festival (UK), and Rock of Ages (Germany), as well as touring the UK with Swedish sleaze rockers Crashdïet. Houston’s second album, Relaunch, featured a cover song called "Runaway" that became the soundtrack to Red Bull’s own Danny MacAskill’s Extreme BMX video ‘Imaginate’ which has almost 100 million views on YouTube and over 1.3 million plays on Spotify and counting.

"It feels great to be part of the Frontiers family, to work with a label that shares our taste in music and has the muscle to get it out to the masses. Needless to say, many (if not most) of our heros are signed to Frontiers so they are definitely doing something right. Houston and Frontiers deserve each other!” concludes Hank.

Fans can look forward to another classic AOR masterpiece in the making with a release pencilled in for the end of 2021/early 2022.