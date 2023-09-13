Houston’s SCROLLKEEPER Signs With Golden Core / ZYX Music; Wetiko EP Out In October

Houston NWOTHM act Scrollkeeper has signed with Golden Core / ZYX Music for the release of their new EP Wetiko.

Wetiko features guest performance by Tommy Stewart (Hallow's Eve, Tommy Stewart's Dyerwulf) on Scrollkeeper's take of Hallow's Eve "Metal Merchants". The EP features guest performances by Andreas "Neudi" Neuderth (Sudden Death, Economist, Manilla Road, Sentry) as well.

The EP is out October 6 worldwide via ZYX Music and will be available in select stores. Preorders are available at ZYX Music.

Tracklisting:

“Your Blood First”

“Wetiko”

“Misery”

“Shadow Dancing”

“Sleep And Dream”

“Metal Merchants” (Hallows Eve cover)