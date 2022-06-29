How .38 SPECIAL Turned An Old Fashioned Saying Into A #1 Classic Rock Masterpiece; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message...

".38 Special’s 80s classic rock hit, 'Hold On Loosely' came from a great story: it’s one of the most recognizable riffs in music history with a memorable chorus that’s tattooed on your brain at first listen. The catchy title came from a line that singer Don Barnes had heard on on old time talk show, the guitarist, Jeff Carlisi said the riff he was going for was The Cars meets Lynyrd Skynard and they finished it with Jim Peterik from a rival band Survivor, who’s band mates were upset with him for writing a hit for someone else. This one has all the drama of a great rock and roll story with interviews with the singer and rival band member."