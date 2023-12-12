How A Beer Spilled On RICK NIELSEN’s Crotch At JULIAN LENNON’s Birthday Party Reunited CHEAP TRICK!

For The Big Interview, Robin Zander, Tom Petersson, and Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick famed spoke to Dan Rather recently about their infamous At Budokan live album, how they garnered such a massive fan base in Japan, what they learned by opening for bands like KISS and Queen, and more. Petersson left the band for seven years in the ‘80s and they tell a humourous story of how he returned.

“When we finally got back together, we knew that was the sound of Cheap Trick,” bassist Tom Petersson explains.

“We were in New York City at Julian Lennon’s birthday party,” Zander continues “and we were sitting around and in walks Tom and he trips over his own feet and spills a beer in Rick’s lap.”



Nielsen: "Right on my crotch!"

“It was the perfect shot,” Petersson laughs. “It’s a small target too!”

Zander: “Talk about breaking the ice!”