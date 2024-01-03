How A Catholic University Radio Station Became A Huge Force In The Metal Scene - The Pit Presents "Pirates Of The Airwaves" Feat. SLAYER, LAMB OF GOD, OVERKILL, And More

As a new addition to its list of programs, The Pit VOD platform presents Pirates Of The Airwaves: The WSOU Story.

For over 25 years, Seton Hall University's influential WSOU 89.5 FM has been a formidable force in championing hard rock and heavy metal to its enthusiastic coterie of listeners. This documentary chronicles the incongruous story of how a Catholic university radio station became a huge force in the metal scene, and what happened when the administration tried to shut it down.

The full documentary is available right now on the platform with a 7-day free trial. Watch the official trailer below.

Synopsis: WSOU 89.5 FM Seton Hall University's Pirate Radio has broadcasted for 65+ years & 25 of those years with a metal format! We love a great underdog story, and the history of WSOU flows through that very vein. Legends such as Slayer's Tom Araya, Killswitch Engage, Overkill's Bobby Blitz, Neil Fallon of Clutch, Lamb of God have teamed up to help tell the tale of WSOU. Narration provided by Bill Rock.

Stream the entire documentary on The Pit, here.