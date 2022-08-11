How A Heavenly Scream Brought HEART Back From The Dead; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"After major success in the 70s, the band Heart hit a wall in the early 80s and went years without a hit. They were struggling so much that lead singer Ann Wilson thought the band's career might be over. Then they pulled off one of the greatest comebacks of the decade when they scored their first #1 album in 1985 followed by two consecutive #1 hits, 'These Dreams' and the 1987 smash... the power ballad called 'Alone' from the album Bad Animals. 'Alone' was such an amazing vocal performance by Ann including a heart wrenching heavenly scream that made every 80s kid hit the rewind button on their walkman a few hundred times... 'Alone' became a #1 hit for a month... It revived their career for good and the song became one of the most covered from the 80s. Up next Ann Wilson of Roll Hall of Fame band Heart tells the story of making some huge sacrifices to keep the music alive and how alone brought them back from the dead."