How A Hilarious Misheard Lyric Turned ELTON JOHN's Innocent 70s #1 Masterpiece Into A Naughty One; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

"Up next, the electric story of one of the 70s greatest masterpieces, 'Bennie And The Jets' by Elton John. A song that was truly a happy accident… as Elton stuttered a word in the chorus and it became the best part of the song… along with some misheard lyrics that most have been singing incorrectly for years. It was a hodge podge of glam rock and fantasy to create a song that Elton was pissed off at the label for releasing over a single that he thought would be the big hit. As you’ll find out next, it just so happens that the label and the artist were both right. The story is next."