How A Hired Gun Helped STEELY DAN Create A Classic Guitar Song That JIMMY PAGE Called His "Favourite Ever"; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message...

"Two of most cerebral rockers and known perfectionists, Donald Fagen and Walter Becker AKA Steely Dan, just knew they had a song for their debut album with hit potential. It was called 'Reeling In Te Years' and was a bitter retort against Donald’s girlfriend, who had ripped his heart out so he wrote a “get even” song that was missing one little thing... it lacked vibrancy and passion. So, the duo followed a deep gut feeling that they needed to bring in a musician that would provide the spark they desperately needed. Up next, the story of a hired gun who stepped into a recording studio in Santa Monica to pull a song out of the doldrums and turn it into one of the greatest guitar tracks of all time, one that Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin called his favorite ever and one that became a 70s classic from their 1973 classic album, Can’t Buy A Thrill, next on Professor Of Rock."