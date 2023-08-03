How A Shouting Match, And A Punch In The Face Sealed Late EAGLES Founding Member RANDY MEISNER's Fate; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following message:

"It should’ve been the zenith of his career… On a fateful night backstage in Knoxville, Tennessee in the summer of ’77. Instead, it was a coup de grace that led to his exit from the supergroup he helped create. Randy Meisner of the Eagles was allegedly too sick to sing his encore spotlight classic rock hit, 'Take it To The Limit', with its legendary high note finale. He and Glenn Frey got into a shouting match backstage on the Hotel California tour that night and it got really ugly when Randy punched Glenn in the face. Police tried to break it up but Don Henley called them off. The story behind the song that was the crowning achievement for one of the most beautiful voices of the 70s, and the infamous incident that centered around one of the most recognizable songs in classic rock history that sealed this artist’s fate as a member of one of America’s greatest bands… and a tribute to the late country-rock pioneer who’s high harmony helped bring so much depth to Eagles classics like 'Take It Easy' and 'Witchy Woman' is next on Professor Of Rock."