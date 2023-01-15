How A SLASH "Circus Melody" Became A GUNS N' ROSES #1 Hit; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Today’s song contains one of the most iconic opening riffs of all time… from one of the most notorious and dangerous bands of the 80s: 'Sweet Child O’ Mine' by Guns N’ Roses. It actually pissed off guitarist Slash, who wrote it, because it wasn’t supposed to be a song. Instead, this guitarist had written as a training exercise, and to his ears it sounded like a circus melody. Meanwhile, his bandmate, a fiery train wreck of a frontman named Axl Rose, well, he absolutely loved it. He’d actually penned a poem some time before that fit it perfectly and he was adamant about recording it. That was a good call, because this song stormed the charts and was the rocket fuel that helped their album, Appetite For Destruction, become the biggest selling debut in history… But before that it almost didn’t even get off the ground as, MTV refused to play it. Nearly a year in, the album had only sold 200k copies. One phone call changed that."