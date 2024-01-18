How Alice In Wonderland Inspired GRACE SLICK To Write JEFFERSON AIRPLANE's "Sinister And Treacherous" Classic "White Rabbit"; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, it’s the intriguing narrative behind one of the most surreal songs of the rock era. Crafted by a trailblazing musical performer known as "the Chrome Nun,” Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane. The classic '60s composition 'White Rabbit' draws inspiration from the whimsy of a bedtime story that this singer was told as a child every night… Alice In Wonderland. Grace found some hidden messages in the story and longed to write them in this sinister and treacherous song. Whenever this songstress performed this composition live she would recite the words slowly and precisely so that the audience would understand her message but no one did! Join us as we delve into a mesmerizing journey through the rabbit hole of time, exploring a mind-altering dimension of music and bold rock artistry as we decode a song that has more mystery and enchantment than any song of its time. The story unfolds... next on Professor Of Rock."