How BILLY IDOL Guitarist STEVE STEVENS' Chance Solo Over An 80s Movie Score Became An All Time Classic; Professor Of Rock Investigates (Video)

"Coming up, 80s guitar hero Steve Stevens, who shredded and co-wrote many of Billy Idol’s greatest songs, had his gear set up in a studio when film composer Harold Faltermeyer asked him to play a blazing solo for an upcoming movie starring Tom Cruise. The guitar virtuoso began to shred and within minutes he finished the song in one take and moved on to the next thing and forgot all about it. To him it was nothing... well months later it became synonymous with one of the biggest blockbuster films ever in Top Gun and decades later it’s still killing it. The Top Gun Theme is covered next in an exclusive interview."