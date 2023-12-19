How BON JOVI Reworked A BONNIE TYLER Disco Hit And Landed The #1 Rock Song Of 1986; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, the story of a rock record that we all owned. Slippery When Wet by Bon Jovi was the pinnacle of glam metal and hard rock... in the 80s you couldn’t escape it if you tried. And it came from a rock band who more than paid their dues to make it. Bon Jovi did every job under the sun to make it. The record sold over 12 million copies on the strength of three massive hits. 'You Give Love A Bad Name', 'Livin’ On A Prayer' and 'Wanted Dead Or Alive'... the #1 hit that kicked the album off was a rocker that grabbed you by the throat from the first vocal but it was originally a disco song that was written for famous female singer Bonnie Tyler. But once these rockers put their stamp on it no one could fathom it being a disco pop song. Another of these hits was written in the basement of the guitarist’s mom… a masterpiece about the demons of fame. 'Wanted Dead Or Alive'... It was a warning sign of the back-breaking extremities of life on the road and years after the mega success of the record it became so overwhelming that this frontman was ready to end it all. So was this song a prophetic glimpse into this band’s future? With the help of an iconic rock producer Bob Rock, we’re going to find out. The many adventures of Bon Jovi starring Jon Bon Jovi, Ritchie Sambora, and the band!"