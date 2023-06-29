How DAVE GROHL's Crumbling Marriage Led To FOO FIGHTER's Biggest Hit; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with this message:

"Today, it's the defining track of a big-budget, no holds barred rock opus. But writing this signature song would be a harrowing experience for this band’s frontman Dave Grohl. Just a couple years removed from the suicide of his friend and bandmate, Kurt Cobain when he was in Nirvana, Dave Grohl was trying to move on. Now with a new band Foo Fighters and writing their second album, The Colour And The Shape, he was facing all kinds of problems. The guys weren’t gelling and were exhausted from their perfectionist producer Gil Norton. And then he got served divorce papers at the studio. Crushed by the weight of his crumbling marriage… he put the sessions on pause and flew cross-country to his hometown. There he wrote his best song, 'Everlong', pouring into it everything he was feeling. When it was finished, it would become the biggest song of his career. One that would have millions of fans singing along in unison. Get ready for a banger, next on Professor Of Rock."