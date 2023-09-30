How Did Elvis Presley Become the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll and What Did Other Stars Think?

Elvis Presley is certainly an icon in the music industry. He went from a young kid who could barely even speak in person to a superstar who did things his own way.

His road to fame was not necessarily an easy one, but he stuck to what he wanted and strived to make those dreams come true. He will always be the king of rock ‘n roll.

How did Elvis get there? Below, we will talk a little bit about his road to stardom and the things he went through. Other stars also had their own opinions of the celebrity. Find out more below on their thoughts as well!

Elvis and the Road to Stardom

You can find Elvis-related aspects everywhere as well as movies and interviews all over the place. They are great ways to catch a glimpse into just what the life of Elvis in his rock ‘n roll era might have been like. The thing was, Elvis wasn’t exceptionally talented in singing, and he refused to follow the direction of most of his management. But he paved his own way, and it turned into success.

Elvis always loved music that had African-American styles, and he wanted to portray that in his music. He was born to a poor family, but he loved music. He liked to attend nighttime gospel singing sessions and loved the R&B style. When he started to sing, he incorporated that style and caught a lot of flack for it. At that time, there were still so many racial barriers, but it never stopped him from pushing for the sounds he loved.

As Elvis started producing songs and recording, he became more and more famous. His shows were selling out not just for the music but for his ability to put on a show. He sold more records than any other rock ‘n roll artist out there, which is one of the reasons he is now the king. In addition, his showmanship drew in tons of crowds, all of which were overly enthusiastic.

Elvis was good-looking, had an exciting personality, and put out some impressive dance moves on the stage. All of this, combined with his unique songs

and intriguing outfits, are what brought fame to him. He established a name and gained significant popularity. Despite his shortcomings and trials along the way, his title as the king of rock ‘n roll has always remained. It was hard-earned and well-deserved.

What Did Other Stars Think of Elvis?

When Elvis became famous, there was a lot of controversy behind his music and his dance moves. Through the years, there have always been mixed opinions of Elvis and his status. Important political people like Bill Clinton and Boris Yeltsin all had the utmost respect for Elvis.

Other singers had nothing but praise for him. John Lennon and Bob Dylan were both recorded as speaking highly of the singer. Bob Dylan was quoted as saying the highlight of his career was hearing Elvis sing one of his songs.

Icons like Bruce Springsteen, BB King, Elton John, and Cher all looked up to Elvis for his music and his approach. James Brown referred to Elvis as his brother. Others looked up to Elvis because he set the stage to be able to perform during a concert. Many famous stars learned to perform and give the audience a real show thanks to his movements.

In more recent years, artists like Beyonce, Mick Jagger, Britney Spears, and Garth Brooks have talked about the impact that Elvis had on their careers and learning. To each of them, he offered inspiration in so many ways.

Of course, some celebrities didn’t like Elvis and spoke openly about it. He never let them get to him or stop him from chasing his dreams. There were also many that Elvis did not like, including some who always complemented his work. John Lennon was one of those.

Final Thoughts

Elvis Presley will always hold a sweet spot as the king of rock ‘n roll. He changed the industry and inspired many others to not be forced into a corner. While his story certainly is not perfect, he remains an inspiration and an icon in the music industry. He had many great things to share, a show that impressed the masses and music that still sells today.

Elvis’s life ended all too soon. But many of us will never forget Elvis, even those of us who discovered him long after he was gone.