How Disco Made THE CARS Take A Vow Against Trendy Music, Resulting In A 70s Hit; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock is back with a new video, which can be viewed below. A message follows...

"What can you say about The Cars? They wrote some of the greatest new wave rock songs ever. They balanced those two genres perfectly and the dual vocal attack of Benjamin Orr and Rik Ocasek did major damage on 70s and 80s radio. The rest of the band rocked too, from Elliot Easton on guitar to Greg Hawkes on keys and David Robison on drums they destroyed the idea of a sophomore slump when Candy-o came out in 1979. Charting higher then their debut, mostly due to their perfect rocker, 'Let’s Go', my favorite Cars song ever… Up next the story of 'Let’s Go' and more."