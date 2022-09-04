How Does Rock Music Impact The Gaming Industry?

Rock music has been closely associated with the gaming industry because it helps players enjoy specific game titles even more. You can listen to some classic sounds while you are enjoying your favorite video games. They have found that certain types of beats add certain emotions and feelings while you are playing. Have you ever thought of how music helps you to immerse in the game and play better? So here we are going to talk about the connection between rock music and gaming.

Psychology Behind Players’ Behavior

Providers understand the psychology of this match made in heaven of rock and metal music with fast-paced action in the gaming world. Remember that the brain controls all emotions and feelings we feel. So when we are exposed to music that can move us, we think differently. By playing video games, we will be more likely to enjoy the experience.

You have probably heard that any famous casino online use flashy lights, colors and music to draw the attention of players. The best games are created with the aim to impact our sensors: vision and hearing. This is why software providers use the latest technologies to fill the games with the best graphics and outstanding music.

Rock songs in the background undoubtedly add excitement and adrenaline to gameplay. An excellent example of this is the mad-cap driving simulator Burnout Paradise that represents the sandbox city where you drive through was actually inspired by the Guns N Roses song "Paradise City".

Another great example of rock music in the gaming industry is the Vietnam expansion to Battlefield Bad Company 2 with "Fortunate Son" soundtrack.

These amazing rock tunes known by billions of people worldwide make top-rated video games special.

Best Rock-Themed Video Games

Rock is one of the greatest genres, so there is no doubt that software providers are inspired to create rock-themed video games. One of the examples is Brutal Legend. The game includes over a hundred tracks from the biggest metal bands.

Grand Theft Auto 5 - one of the recognised video game series has featured a great selection of rock bands including Wavves, Tyler, and The Creator which promise to make the gameplay even more adrenaline-filled.

One more great pick is Halo 2 that features heavy music soundtrack and other well-known rock tracks by Incubus, Hoobastank, and Breaking Benjamin bands. Actually, the Incubus guitarist, Mike Einziger once said that Halo is the only video game that inspired them to write a whole album.

Enjoy Gaming as a Rock Music Fan

The gaming industry has shown that by using music, especially rock music, users are more likely to play for longer and enjoy their gaming experience more. You can get a nostalgic feeling when they play a certain video game with the amazing beats in the background. In high-risk games, the pumping of beats from rock music adds another dimension for players. There is now a massive business in making music for the gaming market.