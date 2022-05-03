How DONNIE IRIS Was Sued Out Of Music, But His Hit "Ah! Leah!" Lives On; Professor Of Rock Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"This nerdy 80s rocker gave me some much needed motivation as I stood at the highest diving platform at the massive community pool trying to get the nerve to do the impossible. With a beautiful lifeguard looking on and the bullies razzing me, it was dive or die. The soundtrack of this conquering day in my life was 'Ah! Leah!' by Donnie Iris, the 80s classic that should’ve been a #1 hit. Up next, I tell the story of both sides of the equation… the diving board and the charts."