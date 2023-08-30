How GEORGE THOROGOOD Secured An All-Time Classic After MUDDY WATERS' Label Rudely Rejected His Song; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up, an interview with iconic guitar player George Thorogood, who’s 1982 laid back full throttle riff of 'Bad To The Bone' has dominated our society for decades and it wasn’t even a hit when it first came out. He wrote it when he got to open for his own rock and roll heroes, The Rolling Stones. He tried to emulate Keith Richards’ typical, legendary, can’t get it out of your head riff style... and He NAILED it. Then he offered 'Bad To The Bone' to an old rock legend, who’s management rudely and flat out rejected it. So he recorded it and swung for the fences vocally, snarling one of rock’s most bad-ass stutters ever with a song every guy claims as his theme, and has been tens of millions of American’s phone ringtones... Let’s do this!"