How JANE'S ADDICTION's PERRY FARRELL Transformed His Crimes Into A #1 Hit; Professor Of Rock Investigates (Video)

April 26, 2022, 6 minutes ago

news hard rock rarities perry farrell jane's addiction professor of rock

How JANE'S ADDICTION's PERRY FARRELL Transformed His Crimes Into A #1 Hit; Professor Of Rock Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has shared the new video below, along with the following message:

"Legendary Jane’s Addiction frontman, Perry Farrell, grew up stealing clothes from a thrift store and even stole from a commercial airline. This is the hilarious story of 'Been Caught Stealing', the 90s alternative rock classic from Ritual De Lo Habitual which signified Jane’s as the Godfathers of alternative rock."



Featured Audio

OPETH – “Width Of A Circle” (Nuclear Blast)

OPETH – “Width Of A Circle” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

HYPERIA - "Operation Midnight"

HYPERIA - "Operation Midnight"

Latest Reviews