How JEFF LYNNE And ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA Created The Happiest Song Of 1978; Professor Of Rock Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"The story of Jeff Lynne and ELO (Electric Light Orchestra) 1978 hit 'Mr. Blue Sky'. After weeks of doom & gloom in the Swiss Alps, the clouds finally cleared... the sun returned triumphantly illuminating the magnificence of the mountains... and one of the most joyful songs of the rock era was born. How ELO’s Jeff Lynne broke out of a creative stalemate, and invented a musical superhero for the child in all of us to relish & sing along to, next on Professor Of Rock."