How JEFF LYNNE's Bout Of Crippling Depression Spawned This ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA Classic Voted "The Happiest Song Ever"; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

"In 1977, legend Jeff Lynne of ELO (Electric Light Orchestra) was trying to write songs for a new record, but the weather was so dark around him he went into a funk. Down and depressed he battled writer’s block and couldn’t write for weeks. He drowned his sorrows at the pub but one morning the sun came out and it shook him from his gloom and inspired him to write 13 songs in a little over a week, including a classic hit, 'Mr. Blue Sky'. The song was about a make-believe superhero, inspired by a silly TV show he loved as a child. It was recorded with percussion played on a fire extinguisher and was so powerful and singable, later astronauts would use it as an alarm in space and it would be voted the happiest song ever! Get the story next on Professor of Rock."