How JON BON JOVI Barged Into A Radio Station And Got The DJ To Play His Demo, And Landed An Overnight Smash; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

"From studio gopher to global superstar, Jon Bon Jovi spent years chasing his big break. Working the club circuit as an underage teenager, Jon was shocked one night when his musical idol Bruce Springsteen jumped on stage and started duetting with him! Actually, he was singing The Boss's song at the time. Pretty cool. Later when Bon Jovi finally got a demo for his song 'Runaway' recorded, he was rejected by every record label in the biz. And he thought that maybe it was time to call it quits. But in a last-ditch effort, he decided to sneak into a New York radio station and pitch Runaway straight to the DJ… The DJ ended up playing it and virtually overnight the song was a hit and set this singer up for a record label and a major tour… the only problem was, Jon didn’t even have a band! Up next, the story of Jon Bon Jovi’s tenacity, and how he formed a band after 'Runaway' hit it big and transformed a would-be pop idol into a hard rock icon, next on the Professor Of Rock."