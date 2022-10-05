How KANSAS Nailed This Complicated 70s Rock Classic In Just One Take; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock is back with a new video, which can be found below.

A message states: "'Carry On Wayward Son' by Kansas was the most played song across rock radio for about 6 years, and it was nearly left off the album Leftoverture. The band was surprised when it was a hit but knew it was magical when they recorded it. Feeling like it was 4 different songs in one with the tempo changes. The guitarist Rich Williams, an original member Kansas, one of America’s greatest prog rock bands, tells the compelling story of helping create one of the crown jewels of classic rock written by Kerry Livgren and originally sung by Steve Walsh. They played this song a couple of times and then nailed it on the first take because of the urgency within the song’s structure. We also have interviews with several of the singers who have moved in and out of the band over the years including current singer Ronnie Platt, who bought the album in high school, singing along to it as a teenager and then decades later singing it with the actual band. The stories are next."