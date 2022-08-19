How LED ZEPPELIN Followed One Of The Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time With A Bold Venture That Utterly Confused Their Core Faithful; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following message:

"How Led Zeppelin followed one of the biggest selling albums of all time, the 70s classic, Led Zeppelin IV with a bold venture that utterly confused their core faithful. It would’ve been a ’no-brainer’ to simply stay the course, and give the fans what they were used to. But Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and John Bonham went the other way, and purposely abandoned the heavy blues rock sound they were famous for. The seconnd single from this long play deviation was a reggae song, named after the punchline of an old vaudeville comedy routine. 'D'yer Mak'er' became one of the most mispronounced song titles in history. From Houses Of The Holy, the story of an all time 70s classic rock standard, next on Professor Of Rock."