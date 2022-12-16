How MANFRED MANN’S EARTH BAND Took BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN's First Single And Turned It Into A #1 Hit; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message...

"It’s one of the most notoriously misheard lyrics in rock history. A line that was supposed to be referring to a Hot Rod, has instead confused generations of listeners because it sounds like a reference to a feminine hygiene product. Revved up like a douche…was supposed to be revved up like a deuce... Yeah, no joke. Manfred Mann’s Earth Band took legend Bruce Springteen’s first single and turned it into a Billboard #1 hit. And it is the garbled delivery of that cover version of the song that is the culprit, because Sprinsteen’s original failed to chart, it’s feminine-health counterpart rocked the charts. Shaking his head in disbelief, Springsteen joked that the public had spoken. Get the story behind the song and find out what the real lyrics actually say... next on Professor Of Rock."