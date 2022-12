How MANOWAR Guitarist MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO Became World Famous With His Outrageous Four-Neck Guitar; Video

Manowar have released the new video below, in which shred legend Michael Angelo Batio reveals how he invented his one-of-a-kind four-neck guitar, and talks about his unique performance style.

On April 16, 2019, Manowar played as the first major heavy metal band in Longyearbyen on the archipelago of Svalbard (Norway).

Longyearbyen is the world's northernmost settlement with a population greater than 1,000, meaning nobody lives closer to the Arctic Circle year round than the people of Longyearbyen. Residents from almost 53 different countries live here, making it the perfect location for a gathering of Manowarriors from around the world.

In April 2019, Manowar fans from Norway and many nations around the globe came to this magical, remote location for a celebration of true metal. This mini-documentary commemorates this special event and takes you behind the scenes of an unforgettable moment in Manowar and metal history.

Says Manowar: "Hail to our Norwegian fans and to all our Warriors Of The World!"