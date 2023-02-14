How MÖTLEY CRÜE's Dance With Death Led To The Band's Only Gold Single; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below. A message follows:

"After years of partying like rock stars, it finally caught up with the members of Mötley Crüe. It began with a fatal car crash involving singer Vince Neil, and then the band’s primary songwriter and bassist Nikki Sixx nearly died on the floor of a hotel bathroom, in fact, a few hours later he busted out of his hospital room and bummed a ride home from two fans who were having a candlelight vigil after they heard he’d died on the radio. After these near-death experiences into the late 80s, this glam rock act finally got clean and sober. From this mild experience, they made a historic record called Dr. Feelgood, led by the powerful title track that became the band’s only gold single that came from dancing with death. Let the viewer beware... we are about to enter the dark side of Hollywood, next on Professor Of Rock."