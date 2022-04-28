How MUTT LANGE Initially Turned Down DEF LEPPARD To Work With THE CARS; Professor Of Rock Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock is back with the new video below.

A message states: "The story of The Cars classic 80s hit 'Drive' that went to #1 in 1984. Ric Ocasek wrote the song and Benjamin Orr sang it. Legendary producer Mutt Lange had to decide between Def Leppard and The Cars as Leppard had just worked with Lange on Pyromania, but had to go with The Cars' Heartbeat City, but ended up being able to produce Hysteria because Def Leppard had so many trials that caused the album sessions to be delayed."