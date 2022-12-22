How NEIL PEART's "Disastrous" Audition For RUSH Turned Into The Final Piece Of A Musical Puzzle; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Today it’s the origin story of one of rock’s best drummers and how a failed pilgrimage to England brought him face to face with destiny. Neil Peart struggled to make it for years. He even felt his audition for Rush was a disaster. Geddy Lee like him but Alex Lifeson originally didn’t think the mighty Neil was cool enough for the band. Neil went from being a high school dropout to one of rock’s finest and most cerebral lyricists. Today we break down the first song that the power trio wrote together as the classic lineup of Rush in the 70s, 'Fly By Night' from the legendary album. How the three of them came together with this classic prog rock record to forge a new path and give the world new insight into what it means to be truly elite."