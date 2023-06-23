How NIGHT RANGER Turned JACK BLADES' Misheard Lyric Into An 80s Classic; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up, an interview with the two principles from hard rock arena band, Night Ranger. The band ruled 80s rock radio and here Professor Of Rock interviews lead singer Jack Blades and drummer/singer Kelly Keagy as they shared the story behind one of the catchiest, raise your fist in the air, sing it to the top of your lungs rockers of 1984... the #1 classic, 'Sister Christian'. I don’t know if it’s illegal to turn the station when this song comes on the radio, but it should be. It all came from a misheard lyric. Drummer wrote it about his sister Christy and lead singer Jack Blades misheard the lyric and begged him to change it to the lyric he misheard, Sister Christian… Then the session was so rough the band had to play it over 100 times and drummer Kelly Keagy was so pissed he chucked the drumsticks at the producer. Well, this drummer actually ended up singing the song even though Jack Blades was the regular lead singer and it ended up being their biggest hit. The back story of what brought the character to life in this classic... it’s based on a real person. Next on Professor of Rock."