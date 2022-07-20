How PETER FRAMPTON Went From Zero To Hero Virtually Overnight; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Up next, an exclusive interview with 70s legend Peter Frampton. The singer and guitarist had failed as a solo artist for years. He procrastinated and only had a few days to write an album that's songs would eventually become part of Frampton Comes Alive, which for many years was the biggest selling album ever until the 80s. At the time, he felt his songs were good but for some reason they just weren’t going anywhere. He partied and frittered away his time to record and was left with only a few days to create an entire album. He did, and it would pay off big time. Up next, the story of 'Show Me The Way' and he talks about his time working with George Harrison. Peter also tells us the story of how he learned to use a very cool effect on his guitar to take one of these songs to classic rock legend, and how he went from zero to hero virtually overnight."