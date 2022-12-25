How PINK FLOYD Frontman SYD BARRETT's Burnout Inspired The Dark Side Of The Moon Album; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up, it is one of the most tragic tales of the rock era. Band leader Syd Barrett fronted Pink Floyd for a time and then cracked under the pressure. Whether it was due to excessive drug abuse, a pre-existing mental illness, or psychological strain, it's not entirely clear. However, the band was forced to go without him. But his memory would haunt the band members Rogers Waters and David Gilmour ever after, and cast a shadow over some of their greatest work, including the '70s opus, The Dark Side Of The Moon... which would spend almost 20 years on the charts and become one of the biggest albums ever. Today, we are taking a deep dive into the classic rock standard 'Brain Damage' and 'Eclipse', the phenomenal album’s ending that was inspired by these events."