How QUIET RIOT Frontman KEVIN DUBROW Derailed The Band's Rise In A Single Interview; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)
June 15, 2024, 37 minutes ago
Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following intro...
"Quiet Riot led the charge for the popularization of metal music in the '80s with a landmark album of rebellion called Metal Health. Yet the sharp-tongued comments to the public by their outspoken frontman, Kevin DuBrow, the jealousy of their peers, and altercations with fans, made them the most vilified band in rock. DuBrow had a self-proclaimed alligator mouth, and his reckless audacity ultimately led to him being sacked from the group that he co-founded. The story of the iconic, metal anthem 'Bang Your Head (Metal Health)' and 'Cum On Feel The Noize' that took Quiet Riot to #1 on the pop charts in one of the most competitive times chart history, and was once sung in front of more than 300,000 people is next on Professor of Rock."