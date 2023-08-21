How RANDY BACHMAN Turned A Dear John Letter Into A 70s Classic For THE GUESS WHO; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up, another helping from two of rock and roll’s greatest storytellers. Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman wrote the biggest 60s and 70s hits when they were part of The Guess Who. They had already had a couple of hits with 'These Eyes' and 'Laughing' when they released a monster record in the early 70s - American Woman, that included two #1 hits and a Top 5. They were 'American Woman'. 'No Sugar Tonight' and 'No Time'. Randy Bachman wrote a dear john letter to his girlfriend and decided that it might work as a song, so he put one of the most recognizable guitar licks to it that he admits he lifted from another band of the time. The story of a 70s rock standard is told by two legends next, as well as a run-in with a legend when he was a kid, next on Professor Of Rock."