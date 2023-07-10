How RANDY RHOADS Helped OZZY OSBOURNE Resurrect His Career After He Was Fired From BLACK SABBATH; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

July 10, 2023, an hour ago

news heavy metal ozzy osbourne randy rhoads black sabbath

How RANDY RHOADS Helped OZZY OSBOURNE Resurrect His Career After He Was Fired From BLACK SABBATH; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"After Ozzy Osbourne was fired from Black Sabbath, the band he’d fronted and helped make famous for a decade, a lot of people thought his career was finished. That he was a washed-up has-been. Exiled for being a drunk and a drug addict, and fighting demons and wild mood swings, you can’t really blame them. Even Ozzy thought his career was over. However, with the aid of an up-and-coming guitar hero named Randy Rhoads, he would surprise even himself… rising from the wreckage to become a larger-than-life rock icon. Even bigger than he had been with his former band. And kicking it all off was his seminal 1980 album Blizzard Of Ozz, which delivered a full-speed-ahead, blazing rock track called 'Crazy Train' that had listeners going off the rails… It missed both charts but spawned a classic following, a perfect moment in rock history. Come help us relive it.... next on the Professor Of Rock."



Featured Audio

VOIVOD – “Nuage Fractal” (Century Media)

VOIVOD – “Nuage Fractal” (Century Media)

Featured Video

VORTEX - "First Blood"

VORTEX - "First Blood"

Latest Reviews