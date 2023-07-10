How RANDY RHOADS Helped OZZY OSBOURNE Resurrect His Career After He Was Fired From BLACK SABBATH; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"After Ozzy Osbourne was fired from Black Sabbath, the band he’d fronted and helped make famous for a decade, a lot of people thought his career was finished. That he was a washed-up has-been. Exiled for being a drunk and a drug addict, and fighting demons and wild mood swings, you can’t really blame them. Even Ozzy thought his career was over. However, with the aid of an up-and-coming guitar hero named Randy Rhoads, he would surprise even himself… rising from the wreckage to become a larger-than-life rock icon. Even bigger than he had been with his former band. And kicking it all off was his seminal 1980 album Blizzard Of Ozz, which delivered a full-speed-ahead, blazing rock track called 'Crazy Train' that had listeners going off the rails… It missed both charts but spawned a classic following, a perfect moment in rock history. Come help us relive it.... next on the Professor Of Rock."