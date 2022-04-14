How REO SPEEDWAGON Landed At #1 For 15 Weeks After Label Threatened "Give Us A Hit Or You're Done"; Professor Of Rock Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up, quintessential American rock band REO Speedwagon had it’s backs against the wall as the 80s dawned. They either needed a hit or they were done. They released a single and album that would overtake the record books. 'Keep On Lovin’ You' from Hi Infidelity went to #1 on the Billboard charts in 1981 and pushed Hi Infidelity through the roof making them one of only 7 rock acts to spend over 15 weeks at #1. Up next, lead singer and creator of this song and album, Kevin Cronin, tells us how he was able to deliver amongst the pressure."