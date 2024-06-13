How ROD STEWART's Most Embarrassing Moment Became His Lifeline; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, Rod Stewart was a gravedigger who wanted to be a rockstar. So in his spare time, he wrote music and played in a band hoping to make it. Rod wrote a song called 'Maggie May' about the most embarrassing moment of his life. He thought the song rambled on, had no hook, and was crap. It was put onto the B-side of 'Reason To Believe', a song he didn’t even write. Well, it so happens that 'Reason To Believe' sputtered on the radio and a DJ saved his career by playing the crappy B-side 'Maggie May'… It made Rod Stewart a global sensation hitting #1 across the world. The story of how Rod's most embarrassing moment became his lifeline. Next on Professor Of Rock."