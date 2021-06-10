How ROGER WATERS & DAVID GILMOUR Wrote A Country Song For PINK FLOYD - Professor Of Rock Investigates; Video
June 10, 2021, an hour ago
Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:
"How Roger Waters, David Gilmour and Pink Floyd created Wish You Were Here, the follow-up to one of the biggest selling records of all time, Dark Side Of The Moon. It was a tough act to follow but Pink Floyd found inspiration in the lingering spirit of their former leader, the story is next…"