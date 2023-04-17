How Sex Ninja Kim Anami Is Using Vaginal Kung Fu To Fight Bedroom Boredom

Kim Anami says everyone can get a kick out of better sex thanks to the technique of Vaginal Kung Fu. The cutting-edge sex coach even recorded an empowering original music video “Kung Fu Vagina” proudly blasting the lyrics: “Life force energy comes from within / your orgasm ain’t a sin / It’s your inherent birthright to have pleasure out of sight.”

Anami describes Vaginal Kung Fu as part of having a masterful vagina. While the Vaginal Kung Fu salon will take place in January 2024, registration for the course is already open. The Vaginal Kung Fu salon lays out a comprehensive strategy for women to increase their libido, unleash a tsunami of natural vaginal lubrication, eliminate urinary incontinence, and other life-enhancing tips.

Salon participants will view HD videos and partake in live, interactive question-and-answer calls with Kim Anami. And homework has never been more fun as she assigns sex sessions to carry out the lessons.

“It’s when you immerse yourself very deeply in something so much that it reveals its internal mysteries to you,” says Anami. “So what does that look like for your vagina? A masterful vagina ought to be able to move furniture, to shoot pingpong balls out of it. It should be able to provide bliss and euphoria constantly and it ought to be capable of every single type of vaginal orgasm—G-spot orgasm, A-spot or AFE [anterior fornix erogenous] zone orgasm, cervical orgasm, and more. And it ought to have the unique ability to enable a man to ejaculate or not ejaculate simply with the amount of clenching that you do with the vagina. In essence, it ought to be toned and strong like any other muscle that you work out at the gym.”

Sexual Healing

Anami says despite many women’s efforts to strengthen the vagina on their own, most women have very weak vaginas. It has prompted her to ask the question: Why? She attributes it to vaginal strength being underrated and underappreciated in American culture.

“The art of vaginal pingpong ball shooting is simply unheard of in these parts, yet in many Southeast Asian countries, it’s quite a popular sport,” Anami says. “In the West, there is some emphasis on building pelvic floor strength in allopathic circles and it’s generally relegated to ‘do your Kegels,’ but you know what? Kegels are useless. I have countless women who have come to me over the years telling me that their Kegels don’t work and they still have major issues of incontinence and sometimes minor issues. the thing is, most women don’t talk about these things because they don’t want to feel like the only woman that these things don’t work for.”

However, Anami emphasizes that at least 50% of women don’t know how to properly execute a Kegel — and as a result, they aren’t getting any benefit from them.

“If you’re one of these people who have done Kegels before and you feel like they just don’t work for you, it’s not you,” Anami stresses. “It’s how you’re doing the exercise and what you’re doing because there is a lot more to it to really make it work. And if you feel like you are getting some benefit, let me ask you this: Can you move furniture with your vagina? And if you can’t, then you have a lot further to go — or rather, deeper to go.”

Worth the Weight: How Jade Eggs Can Improve Your Sex Life

Vaginal Kung Fu is a unique form of vaginal weightlifting that involves inserting a jade yoni egg in the vagina and attaching objects to a string connected to the egg. Kim Anami has lifted pumpkins, surfboards, doughnuts, barbells, and chandeliers, among other things. While there are various devices on the market to strengthen the vagina, Anami says there are a few factors that set the jade egg in a league of its own.

“Vaginal weightlifting is an ancient Toaist Chinese practice from over 5,000 years ago,” she says. “It was used by courtesans in the emperor’s court of ancient China where the women were seen as the carriers of sexual wisdom. They taught and initiated the men into these ideas and techniques. General weightlifting was practiced by both men and women to strengthen and tone the pelvic floor and to increase sexual pleasure. Women used jade eggs in their practice.”

Anami also points out that Jade has healing properties and placing it inside the vagina can amplify its healing power. “Jade is known for blessing whatever it touches, healing and protection, it recharges your energy, it tones and restores the reproductive organs, and it can help balance any sexual issues or unwanted growths and excess of unresolved tension or trauma. It helps connect the heart and the vagina. It can also heighten the awareness and power of your dreams.”

Anami adds that the jade yoni egg is used to tap into sexual life force and Kegel exercises are not just flexing your vaginal muscles at random. “The actual Kegel exercise invented in 1947 involved using a device inside the vagina. Just like with any other weight training regimen, you need weight. You wouldn't just pump your biceps in the air and expect results, would you? That’s what doing a Kegel is without anything inside the vagina.”

The Vaginal Kung Fu salon teaches the importance of building vaginal strength over time.

Those who have taken the Vaginal Kung Fu salon have plenty to say about the uplifting experience.

Online business owner Sarah Faith shared her positive experience with Anami’s salons. “My vagina is woke AF!” Faith raved in a review. “Where do I even start? From G-spot Ecstacy to Vaginal Kung Fu to Well F**ked Woman salon … my life has been altered forever.”