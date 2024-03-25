How STEVE MILLER Covered A Downer Ballad And Created A 70s Classic; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up... Get ready for a tale of resilience and redemption as we delve into the story of 'Jet Airliner', a song that was trapped on an unreleased album by Paul Pena, who was thwarted by legal battles and a ruthless manager, who was hell-bent on destroying his career. But hope emerged from an unexpected source when legendary rock star, and "gangster of love" Steve Miller stepped in to breathe new life into the imprisoned track. With expert rearrangement and by changing the lyrics from an angry song to a happy-go-lucky one, Jet Airliner was transformed into a chart-topping sensation across multiple formats. The aerodynamics for one of classic rock’s greatest hits and a classic of the 70s is revealed, next on Professor Of Rock."