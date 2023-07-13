How STYX' First #1 Hit Started Out As A Birthday Gift For DENNIS DeYOUNG's Wife; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up next, an interview with one of history's only rock singer-songwriters that has had a big hit in the 70s, 80s, and the 90s. Dennis DeYoung of Styx is a bonafide "3 Decades Icon." He did it in the 70s with 'Babe', in the 80s with 'Mr. Roboto', and Show Me The Way' in the 90s. Well, in the late 70s, Dennis needed a birthday present for his wife, so on the fly, he sat at the piano and wrote a very personal song to give to her. Well, the song was so good his bandmates begged him to put it on their new album. He wasn’t so sure but at the last second his bandmates got him to agree and it became the band’s first #1 hit and one of the biggest songs of 1979. 'Babe' started out as a birthday present. He tells us the story next as well as insight on the iconic guitar solo. It’s a can’t miss."