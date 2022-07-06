How SURVIVOR Founder JIM PETERIK Landed In The Friend Zone, Then Wrote The Fastest Selling Song In Warner Bros. History; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"This maybe the craziest bottled lightening one hit wonder story of them all... Jim Peterik’s band The Ides Of March came out of Chicago and a young Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon liked them so much he tried to get them to play his senior prom. Several years later they released the #2 70s hit 'Vehicle', that was so hot it became the fastest selling record in Warner Bros. history, written about a girl that used Jim for for a ride to and from school… He wanted her to notice him, well a #2 hit might do the trick... we’ll have to see. Then, when his band never had another hit, he rose from the ashes as part of another band called Survivor almost a decade later to hit #1 with one the 80s greatest anthems, 'Eye Of The Tiger'. The man behind this legend tells us the story, next on Professor Of Rock."