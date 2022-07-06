How SURVIVOR Founder JIM PETERIK Landed In The Friend Zone, Then Wrote The Fastest Selling Song In Warner Bros. History; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

July 6, 2022, an hour ago

news classic rock rarities jim peterik the ides of march professor of rock

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"This maybe the craziest bottled lightening one hit wonder story of them all... Jim Peterik’s band The Ides Of March came out of Chicago and a young Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon liked them so much he tried to get them to play his senior prom. Several years later they released the #2 70s hit 'Vehicle', that was so hot it became the fastest selling record in Warner Bros. history, written about a girl that used Jim for for a ride to and from school… He wanted her to notice him, well a #2 hit might do the trick... we’ll have to see. Then, when his band never had another hit, he rose from the ashes as part of another band called Survivor almost a decade later to hit #1 with one the 80s greatest anthems, 'Eye Of The Tiger'. The man behind this legend tells us the story, next on Professor Of Rock."



