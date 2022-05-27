How THE BLACK CROWES Infiltrated Radio And Saved It From The Wannabes; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"As the 80s ended and the 90s began, rock and roll was dying. Boy bands and pop poseurs were dominating the charts. Then out of nowhere, The Black Crowes dropped a rock bomb called 'Shake Your Money Maker' with a B-Side cover song of Otis Redding’s to save rock from extinction. Up next, singer Chris Robinson tells the story of how the Black Crowes infiltrated radio and saved it from the wannabes."

The Black Crowes released 1972, an Amazon Original EP, earlier this month. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the greatest records ever made, the EP is a collection of songs from legendary artists including The Temptations, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, and more.

Order here.

Tracklisting:

1972 tracklisting:

"Rocks Off" (The Rolling Stones)

"The Slider" (T. Rex)

"You Wear It Well" (Rod Stewart)

"Easy To Slip" (Little Feat)

"Moonage Daydream" (David Bowie)

"Papa Was A Rollin' Stone" (The Temptations)

Trailer: