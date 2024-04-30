How THE BLACK CROWES Saved Rock N' Roll With Their B-Side Cover Song; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Interviews CHRIS ROBINSON (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"From 1989 to 1990, rock on mainstream radio was dying… Boy bands and sugary pop was taking over… History says that Nirvana came in and saved it, but the truth is that Chris Robinson, who I am interviewing next, and his band The Black Crowes revitalized rock a full two years before Nirvana or Pearl Jam. They did it with a B-Side cover song from the 60s. 'Hard To Handle' was originally sung by Otis Redding. The Crowes hardened it up and the song and their album, Shake Your Money Maker, reignited rock and roll…AND BLEW AWAY THE WANNABEES setting the stage for grunge. The story is next on Professor Of Rock."