How THE GUESS WHO Turned An Angry Wife's Pissed Off Rant Into A 70s Classic; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up, two of rock and roll’s greatest storytellers, Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings - formerly of the 70s band The Guess Who - share the hilarious story of writing a #1 double sided hit, 'American Woman' and 'No Sugar Tonight'. The two hits came from different experiences. One came when the Randy Bachman, who was not from the United States, visited Haight Ashbury for the first time. He witnessed a tough guy get cut down to size by his lady... she cussed him out in front of onlookers and said a phrase that this guitarist had never heard but he turned it into a #1 hit. The other song came to the band on the spot when they were playing a show. Randy Bachman was vamping on something and Burton Cummings spit out random lyrics and luckily a bootlegger was recording it because it became massive. The double interview with these legends is next on Professor Of Rock."