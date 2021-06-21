How To Edit Instagram Stories Like A True Champ?

Meta-description: InShot, Canva, StoryArt, Unfold, Adobe Spark, and PhotoGrid are some of the best apps to create Instagram stories.

Instagram is one of the most popular social media applications in the world. Millions of people use the application to post their stories, reels, images, and videos. Stories is one of the most popular features on Instagram that draws its inspiration from Snapchat. When you upload a story, the video or photo will remain visible for 24 hours only. However, there are a lot of customization options available to make the story appealing and interesting. Instagram users who are interested in making creative stories should use applications developed solely for this purpose. Some of the best apps to create beautiful Instagram stories are as follows.

InShot

InShot is an excellent video and photo editor application for Instagram stories. There are many user-friendly design features available to help you create a brilliant story. You can trim, cut, crop, split, or merge videos. Not only that, but you can also use custom backgrounds and built-in filters. With the ability to add music and sounds to your videos, you can further enhance the end-product. The application also allows users to create slow-mo videos. Apart from this, users can also adjust the aspect ratios of videos to match the requirements on different platforms. The application also comes with many stickers, emojis, and design effects to enhance your videos. Thankfully, it is present on both the Android Play Store and the iOS App Store. Use your Cox internet bundles to download similar apps and select the best one.

StoryArt

StoryArt is one of the most popular apps to edit an Instagram story. It has very high ratings on both the Android Play Store and the iOS App Store. With many preset templates, you can instantly make your image look cooler. The app also comes with the option of adding text, filters, and themes. Users can access many of these themes for free. They can also use many emojis, stickers, and filters to enhance the final video or image quality.

Unfold

Unfold is another editor for Instagram stories. The application comes with many premium features as well. It provides a conducive environment to create minimalistic and elegant templates for the Stories feature on Instagram. You can edit both videos and photos. Simply by downloading the application, you can begin editing your work. There is no need to set up an account as the app does not prompt users to sign up. The application has more than 60 premium templates and plenty of advanced text editing options.

Canva

Canva is a very popular photo editing software that is good for many different platforms apart from Instagram. You can use it to create top-notch and high-quality Instagram stories. On Canva, you can use 60000 plus templates and over 1 million background images. There are many design tools present such as photo blur, vignette, and photo enhancer. Use the app to enhance the stories on both Android and iOS operating systems. Users can also go to the website and find Canva on the web browser.

Adobe Spark

If you are looking for a very professional option to create Instagram stories, then Adobe Spark must be your go-to choice. The application allows users to add video clips or even combine pictures to make their final video-based story. Many defaults sound effects, animations, and fonts enable users to create highly sophisticated content for stories. You do not require any design expertise before using the application. If you are looking for a tutorial, you can easily find plenty of resources on the web.

PhotoGrid

Photo Grid is present on both the Android App Store and in the iOS App Store. This application is very easy to use and helps to create collages of pictures and videos. Many templates are present by default. You can edit these templates as well. Customize them any way you like. The filter, stickers, and photo effects, can help you create highly customizable images with stunning pictures. Make sure not to overuse any of the design elements as that will have a negative impact on the final look of the Story.

Typorama

This is one of the best applications for Instagram’s Stories. Many people prefer writing something on your video or photos. And Typorama will enable you to just do that. With the app, you can write interactive and friendly messages. There are many typographic layouts to help you choose easily. Filters and overlays are also a part of the application.

These are some of the best applications to create Instagram Stories. You should definitely try some of them out to see which one works best for you.