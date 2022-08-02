How To Watch Your Favourite Festival Streams Online

Here's the ideal solution for seeing your favourite band no matter where you are: live stream festivals. Even if a geoblock is in place, we'll show you how to watch some of the greatest festivals on Earth through live streaming.

We understand how you feel, travelling festival geeks... There are so many amazing festivals happening all around the world that it's impossible to see them all. Of course, nothing compares to dancing near the main stage when your favourite band is performing or being in the mosh pit at a memorable rock and metal event. But there are a lot of reasons why you wouldn't be able to attend these events on your own. Live streaming technology is the answer.

It is simple to live stream events.

There are numerous large music festivals, concerts, and athletic events where you may view it live through a live stream. This is available directly from the festival's website or via an official media partner. There are no “illegal” live streams to be found. Some of the events that offer (free) live streaming include:

● Rock am Ring - Germany

● Pinkpop festival - Holland

● Rock Werchter - Belgium

● Lollapalooza - USA

Remove the geoblock on these (free) live streams

The only drawback is that these live streams aren't accessible to everyone in the world. If you try to watch the live broadcast of the event, you may be prompted with a notice that reads, "It's not permissible to view this live stream from your location." It's usually down to copyright issues, especially when it comes to music or festivals being streamed online.

Fortunately, there is a solution. Simply use a VPN free trial to mask your IP address and deceive the live streaming service into believing you are in that country or place. It may appear to be hard, but it isn't.

A benefit of using a good VPN service: security

A virtual private network (VPN) will protect you more online. Your web surfing is safe, which is critical if you use public WiFi hotspots frequently. You know, those free WiFi hotspots at airports, coffee shops, McDonald's restaurants, and libraries all over the world. When you Google the words "risks of public wifi hotspots," you'll get hundreds of articles describing how your gadget's security can be compromised if you just connect to a random free WiFi hotspot.

When using a VPN, you can rest assured that your information is safe no matter where you go on the internet. It's especially useful for entertainment like live-streaming festivals and sports events, but it's also great for digital nomads. A good, simple-to-use and inexpensive VPN service will benefit everyone from all sorts of tourists.