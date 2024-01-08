How TOM PETTY Made It Possible For STEVIE NICKS To Have A Career Outside Of FLEETWOOD MAC; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"Breaking free from an established band is never easy, especially when it's one of the most iconic, commercially successful bands of all time. But today’s artist, Stevie Nicks, had had enough of her bandmates and the continuous flow of drama within their Fleetwood Mac. So she took the plunge into a solo career. However, writing a hit record as a solo artist was harder than she thought. And when her producer, Jimmy Iovine, told her she didn’t have a hit single after writing a whole album, her career was almost over before it started. So in a last-minute Plan-B maneuver, they brought in a ringer… iconic musician Tom Petty along with his backing band The Heartbreakers to save the day. Using one of their rejected tracks called 'Stop Dragging My Heart Around', they slapped her voice over the top of it and turned it into a duet. But would this last-ditch effort work? Or would this solo songstress crash and burn with this throwaway track? Also, Stevie wanted to be in the band, The Heartbreakers... see what Tom Petty told her. The story is coming up next on the Professor of Rock."